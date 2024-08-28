CHARLOTTE WESSELS und der Raum der Tränen

Am 20. September 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "The Obsession" von CHARLOTTE WESSELS. Mit 'The Crying Room' hat sie ein weiterers Video veröaffentlicht.



The Crying Room







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EF9bo5wp14E

