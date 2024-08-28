CHARLOTTE WESSELS und der Raum der Tränen
28.08.2024 | 15:19
Am 20. September 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "The Obsession" von CHARLOTTE WESSELS. Mit 'The Crying Room' hat sie ein weiterers Video veröaffentlicht.
The Crying Room
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EF9bo5wp14E
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- charlotte wessels the obsession the crying room
