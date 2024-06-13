CHARLOTTE WESSELS ist auf der Jagd nach Sonnenuntergängen

Am 20. September 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "The Obsession" von CHARLOTTE WESSELS. Mit 'Chasing Sunsets' hat sie ein weiterers Video veröaffentlicht.



"The Obsession" Trackliste:



01. Chasing Sunsets

02. Dopamine

03. The Exorcism

04. Soulstice

05. The Crying Room

06. Ode To The West Wind

07. Serpentine

08. Praise

09. All You Are

10. Vigor And Valor

11. Breathe

12. Soft Revolution (2024)



Chasing Sunsets







Als Support von VOLA ist sie bei der "Friend Of A Phantom EU-Tour 2024" dabei. Hier die Tourdaten für Deutschland:



10.11.24 DE  Berlin / Columbia Theater

15.11.24 DE  München / Backstage Halle

19.11.24 DE  Köln / Kantine

29.11.24 DE  Hamburg / Markthalle

