CHARLOTTE WESSELS ist auf der Jagd nach Sonnenuntergängen
Kommentieren
Am 20. September 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "The Obsession" von CHARLOTTE WESSELS. Mit 'Chasing Sunsets' hat sie ein weiterers Video veröaffentlicht.
"The Obsession" Trackliste:
01. Chasing Sunsets
02. Dopamine
03. The Exorcism
04. Soulstice
05. The Crying Room
06. Ode To The West Wind
07. Serpentine
08. Praise
09. All You Are
10. Vigor And Valor
11. Breathe
12. Soft Revolution (2024)
Chasing Sunsets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-45Bojzcw_c
Als Support von VOLA ist sie bei der "Friend Of A Phantom EU-Tour 2024" dabei. Hier die Tourdaten für Deutschland:
10.11.24 DE Berlin / Columbia Theater
15.11.24 DE München / Backstage Halle
19.11.24 DE Köln / Kantine
29.11.24 DE Hamburg / Markthalle
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- charlotte wessels the obsession chasing sunsets vola
0 Kommentare