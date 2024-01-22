CELL PRESS und was sie so in Frankreich tun
22.01.2024 | 22:28
Für den 8. März ist das neue Album "Cages" der kanadischen Core-Gruppe CELL PRESS angekündigt. Heute ging ein Textclip zur digitalen Vorabsingle 'Things They Do In France' online.
