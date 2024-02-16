BLOOD OPERA covert die DICKIES

Die kanadische Horror-Metal-Band BLOOD OPERA covert auf ihrem neuen Album "Songs In The Key Of Death", das für den 24. Februar angekündigt ist, 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' der DICKIES. Ein Audioclip ist online.





