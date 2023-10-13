BEARTOOTH ist lebendig

Mit 'I Was Alive' haben die Jungs von BEARTOOTH ein neues Video am Start.

Mit dem heutigen Tage feiert die Band auch die Veröffentlichung ihres Albums "The Surface".

Die "The Surface"-Tracklist:



01. The Surface

02. Riptide

03. Doubt Me

04. The Better Me (Feat. Hardy)

05. Might Love Myself

06. Sunshine!

07. Whats Killing You

08. Look The Other Way

09. What Are You Waiting For

10. My New Reality

11. I Was Alive