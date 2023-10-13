BEARTOOTH ist lebendig
Kommentieren
13.10.2023 | 16:36
Die "The Surface"-Tracklist:
Mit 'I Was Alive' haben die Jungs von BEARTOOTH ein neues Video am Start.
Mit dem heutigen Tage feiert die Band auch die Veröffentlichung ihres Albums "The Surface".
Die "The Surface"-Tracklist:
01. The Surface
02. Riptide
03. Doubt Me
04. The Better Me (Feat. Hardy)
05. Might Love Myself
06. Sunshine!
07. Whats Killing You
08. Look The Other Way
09. What Are You Waiting For
10. My New Reality
11. I Was Alive
- Quelle:
- Beartooth YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- beartooth might love myself the surface
0 Kommentare