A LIFE DIVIDED und die Unordnung
Kommentieren
16.06.2023 | 00:17
Mit 'Disorder' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung aus dem neuen Album "Down The Spiral Of A Soul" von A LIFE DIVIDED, das am 7. Juli 2023 über AFM Records erscheint.
Mit 'Disorder' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung aus dem neuen Album "Down The Spiral Of A Soul" von A LIFE DIVIDED, das am 7. Juli 2023 über AFM Records erscheint.
Disorder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntEAQzJy1RU
- Quelle:
- AFM Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- a life divided down the spiral of a soul disorder
0 Kommentare