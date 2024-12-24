ATHIRIA kündigt neue EP an

Neuer Female fronted Death Metal aus Österreich kommt am 01.01.2025 von ATHIRIA. Die Band hat ihre neue EP "Bash Of The Beast" angekündigt und im gleichen Atemzug ein neues Video bei Youtube online gestellt. Der Song 'Into The Pit' ist ein Vorgeschmack auf die nächste Scheibe, welche demnächst erhältlich sein wird.



ATHIRIA - Into The Pit (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) | Death Metal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e2o5fpaYYk

Quelle: ATHIRIA Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: athiria death metal