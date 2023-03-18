APOCALYPTICA und EPICA - ein weiteres Live-Schmuckstück

Von ihrer "EPIC APOCALYPSE TOUR 2023" gibt es ein weiteres Video, diesmal live aus London. Obwohl ich die Songs von APOCALYPTICA eigentlich lieber "pur" mag, also ohne Gesang, muss ich neidlos anerkennen, dass Simone Simons von EPICA bei 'Rise Again' einfach wunderbar ist. Da gibt es bei mir schon eine ordentliche Gänsehaut. Überzeugt euch selbst davon.



Rise Again, feat. Simone Simons (Live in London)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCplcb8NaJA



Quelle: Apocalyptica Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: apocalyptica epica the epic apocalypse tour 2023 rise again live simone simons