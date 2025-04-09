ANGEL OF DAMNATION mit neuer Musik

Die deutschen Doomster ANGEL OF DAMNATION, bei denen u.a. Gerrit Mutz von SACRED STEEL und Neudi (u.a. Ex-MANILLA ROAD) mit dabei sind, veröffentlichen via Dying Victims Productions am 20. Juni ihr drittes Album "Ethereal Blasphemy". Als Vorgeschmack dient euch der bereits releaste Song 'Eternal Life In Hell'.

Eternal Life In Hell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPISHjxsF3Q