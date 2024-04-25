ALL THEM WITCHES: Drummerwechsel, zwei Termine
Kommentieren
Die Psychedelicrocker haben die Trennung vom Drummer Robby Staebler bekannt gegeben. Einen entsprechenden Neueinstieg gibt es aber bereits mit Christian Powers von FORTUNE CHILD zu vermelden.
Diesen und die drei weiteren Mitglieder kann man sich zusammen mit KADAVAR im Sommer bisher bestätigt hier ansehen:
17.06.24 Heidelberg - Halle 02
18.06.24 Dortmund - Junkyard Open Air
Staeblers Nachricht selbst lautet dazu so:
ALL THEM WITCHES FANS
All good things must come to an end.
At this time Ive decided to step back from ATW and put
my energy into other music and projects that I love.
Thanks to everyone who has supported me and the band I created
and labored over. The fans have made my dreams comes true
in every way and Im extremely grateful for you all.
I put every ounce of energy and resources I had towards
building something truly unique and honest that I could stand behind.
Moving forward I feel its important to follow my intuition and inspiration.
Ill be releasing two new albums this year under UVWAYS
with faces you know and some you dont.
If you want to follow what Im doing I set up a Patreon
where Ill be doing everything from drum videos to live chats as well as
monthly art and merch deliveries. Check out patreon.com/UVWAYS,
visit www.uvways.com for paintings and prints.
Follow @uultrasoundss for new music
and @ultraafree for my merch company that promotes unity and freedom
in the tune of rock and roll. The world is a vampire. Stay awake.
Robby
- Quelle:
- Social Media der Band, Bandcampseite ATW
- Redakteur:
- Mathias Freiesleben
- Tags:
- all them witches drummer kadavar neu powermetalde
0 Kommentare