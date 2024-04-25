ALL THEM WITCHES: Drummerwechsel, zwei Termine

Die Psychedelicrocker haben die Trennung vom Drummer Robby Staebler bekannt gegeben. Einen entsprechenden Neueinstieg gibt es aber bereits mit Christian Powers von FORTUNE CHILD zu vermelden.

Diesen und die drei weiteren Mitglieder kann man sich zusammen mit KADAVAR im Sommer bisher bestätigt hier ansehen:

17.06.24 Heidelberg - Halle 02

18.06.24 Dortmund - Junkyard Open Air

Staeblers Nachricht selbst lautet dazu so:

ALL THEM WITCHES FANS

All good things must come to an end.

At this time Ive decided to step back from ATW and put

my energy into other music and projects that I love.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me and the band I created

and labored over. The fans have made my dreams comes true

in every way and Im extremely grateful for you all.

I put every ounce of energy and resources I had towards

building something truly unique and honest that I could stand behind.

Moving forward I feel its important to follow my intuition and inspiration.

Ill be releasing two new albums this year under UVWAYS

with faces you know and some you dont.

If you want to follow what Im doing I set up a Patreon

where Ill be doing everything from drum videos to live chats as well as

monthly art and merch deliveries. Check out patreon.com/UVWAYS,

visit www.uvways.com for paintings and prints.

Follow @uultrasoundss for new music

and @ultraafree for my merch company that promotes unity and freedom

in the tune of rock and roll. The world is a vampire. Stay awake.

Robby