ALL THAT REMAINS mit neuem Album

Nach sieben Jahren haben die Metalcorer ALL THT REMAINS ihr neues Album "Antifragile" veröffenlticht. Damit melden sich die Jungs aus Massachusetts wieder zurück und feiern ein kleines Comeback.

Die Platte kann physisch, als CD oder Vinyl, im Store bestellt werden und ist auch bei sämtlichen gängigen Streaminganbietern (z.B. Spotify) online.

"Antifragile"

1 Divine

2 Kerosene

3 No Tomorrow

4 The Piper

5 Antifragile

6 Forever Cold

7 Poison It

8 Let You Go

9 Cut Their Tongues Out

10 Blood & Stone