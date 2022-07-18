BLOOD GOD: Neues Video

Bevor "Demons Of Rock'n'Roll" und unser Interview mit Thomas Gurrath persönlich veröffentlicht werden, haut uns BLOOD GOD mit 'Going To Hell' einen leckeren Vorgeschmack auf die am 05. August erscheinende Platte.

Anbei die Trackliste:

1. Demons Of Rock'n'Roll

2. Going To Hell

3. Nude Nuns

4. Bombshell

5. Beware Of The Blood Babe

6. Raze Hell

7. Rockmachine

8. Ready For The Next Show

9. The Devil Will Burn In Hell

10. Children Of The Flame