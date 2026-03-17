ZERRE: Neuer Vorab-Track

Mit einem dritten Song aus dem zweiten Album der Würzburger Thrash-Maniacs ZERRE geht es in Sachen Dying Victims Productions hier auch gleich heiter weiter. Die neue Platte trägt den Titel "Rotting On A Golden Throne" und erscheint am 27. März.

Passend dazu stellen wir euch das Video zum Titelstück vor.

Rotting On A Golden Throne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2Y6Kak8Tho