ZERRE: Neuer Vorab-Track
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17.03.2026 | 00:40
Mit einem dritten Song aus dem zweiten Album der Würzburger Thrash-Maniacs ZERRE geht es in Sachen Dying Victims Productions hier auch gleich heiter weiter. Die neue Platte trägt den Titel "Rotting On A Golden Throne" und erscheint am 27. März.
Passend dazu stellen wir euch das Video zum Titelstück vor.
Rotting On A Golden Throne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2Y6Kak8Tho
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- zerre rotting on a golden throne dying victims productions
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