VIOLET ETERNAL und die glühende Flamme
02.04.2024 | 15:39
Am 3. Mai 2024 erscheint via Rockshots Records das Debüt-Album "Reload The Violet" von VIOLET ETERNAL. Als nächste Auskopplung könnt ihr euch 'Ember Flame' anhören.
Ember Flame
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3peSEQ_0_jI
