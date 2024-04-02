VIOLET ETERNAL und die glühende Flamme

Am 3. Mai 2024 erscheint via Rockshots Records das Debüt-Album "Reload The Violet" von VIOLET ETERNAL. Als nächste Auskopplung könnt ihr euch 'Ember Flame' anhören.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3peSEQ_0_jI

