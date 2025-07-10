THE PRETTY WILD: Neue Single und Video verfügbar

Die aus Las Vegas stammende Metalcore-Band THE PRETTY WILD hat mit 'Living Ded' einen neuen Song auf den Markt gebracht. Dazu ist ebenfalls ein Video bei Sumerian Records erschienen.



Das Schwestern-Duo sagt dazu: "'Living Ded' is about reclaiming power through an intense and seemingly unbeatable struggle. When youre dragged to your darkest depths, almost into existential collapse, and you find yourself suspended in this kind of weird liminal space. Some choose to stay there, but others self-realize the suffering, refuse to disappear, and choose to rise again as something new raw, almost ghostly or unkillable. You can hear that resurrection point in the lyric in death we wake." (Jules)



"'Living Ded' is about the death of the projection society built to contain you in. its for the moment you realize the world insidiously shapes people thru subconscious dynamics into masks they begin to mistake for who they are.The vampiric theme interwoven in "living ded" addresses the fact paradoxically that were all parasites in each others myth. We feed off validation, guilt, and projection until the self rots into shape. And we do it to ourselves. Thats the part no one wants to take accountability for." (Jyl)

In den letzten Monaten hat die Band drei weitere Songs in Form von 'Sleepwalker', 'Button Eyes' und 'Omens' herausgebracht.