THE HALO EFFECT mit neuem Video
Passend zum neuem Album "March of the Unheard", welches heute via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht wurde, bringt THE HALO EFFECT ein neues Video heraus. Der Song 'What We Become' ist bei Youtube online und eine weitere Singleauskopplung des neuem Langspielers.
"March of the Unheard"
1 Conspire to Deceive
2 Detonate
3 Our Channel to the Darkness
4 Cruel Perception
5 What We Become
6 This Curse of Silence
7 March of the Unheard
8 Forever Astray
9 Between Directions
10 A Death That Becomes Us
11 The Burning Point
12 Coda
THE HALO EFFECT - What We Become (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gN36BG-R7Iw
