THE HALO EFFECT mit neuem Video

Passend zum neuem Album "March of the Unheard", welches heute via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht wurde, bringt THE HALO EFFECT ein neues Video heraus. Der Song 'What We Become' ist bei Youtube online und eine weitere Singleauskopplung des neuem Langspielers.





"March of the Unheard"



1 Conspire to Deceive

2 Detonate

3 Our Channel to the Darkness

4 Cruel Perception

5 What We Become

6 This Curse of Silence

7 March of the Unheard

8 Forever Astray

9 Between Directions

10 A Death That Becomes Us

11 The Burning Point

12 Coda

THE HALO EFFECT - What We Become (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gN36BG-R7Iw