Sol Sonic Ride Part IV in Wiesbaden mit vollem Tag

Am 27.06.2026 wird das diesjährige Sol Sonic Ride Fest im Schlachthof in Wiesbaden stattfinden. Gerade wurden vier weitere Bands bestätigt. So liest sich das Line Up entsprechend hochkarätig. Und wird auch noch erweitert.

Tickets gibt es hier.

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats

Truckfighters

Elephant Tree

Yawing Man

Electric Citizen

Dirty Sound Magnet

Daevar

Green Milk from the Planet Orange

The Heavy Eyes

Os Solair



