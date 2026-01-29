Sol Sonic Ride Part IV in Wiesbaden mit vollem Tag
Kommentieren
29.01.2026 | 15:53
Am 27.06.2026 wird das diesjährige Sol Sonic Ride Fest im Schlachthof in Wiesbaden stattfinden. Gerade wurden vier weitere Bands bestätigt. So liest sich das Line Up entsprechend hochkarätig. Und wird auch noch erweitert.
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
Truckfighters
Elephant Tree
Yawing Man
Electric Citizen
Dirty Sound Magnet
Daevar
Green Milk from the Planet Orange
The Heavy Eyes
Os Solair
- Quelle:
- Sound Of Liberation
- Redakteur:
- Mathias Freiesleben
- Tags:
- uncle acid the deadbeats truckfighters elephant tree yawing man electric citizen dirty sound magnet daevar green milk from the planet orange the heavy eyes os solair sonic ride wiesbaden sound of liberation juni 2026 schlachthof doom
0 Kommentare