STEVE VON TILL - Neues Soloalbum

NEUROSIS-Sänger und -Gitarrist Steve Von Till veröffentlicht am 16. Mai über Neurot Recordings sein neues Soloalbum "Alone In A World Of Wounds". Vor einigen Tagen wurde bereits ein erster Vorab-Track mit dem Titel 'Watch Them Fade' aus dem Werk vorgestellt.

"Alone In A World Of Wounds" wurde größtenteils in Steve Von Tills Heimstudio in Idaho aufgenommen und im Circular Ruin in Brooklyn, New York, zusammen mit Produzent Randall Dunn (JÓHANN JÓHANNSSON, SUNN O))), EARTH, JIM JARMUSCH) abgemischt. Für das Cover-Artwork der Scheibe zeichnete der Fotograf Brian Deemy verantwortlich.

Watch Them Fade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8EBkcvB9t0&t=2s

"Alone In A World Of Wounds" Album Tracklist:

1. The Corpse Road

2. Watch Them Fade

3. Horizons Undone

4. Distance

5. Calling Down The Darkness

6. The Dawning Of The Day (Insomnia)

7. Old Bent Pine

8. River Of No Return