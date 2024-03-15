Neuigkeiten von MISTER MISERY

Noch dieses Jahr soll ja über AFM Records ein neues Album von MISTER MISERY erscheinen. Nach den beiden Videos zu 'Root Of All Evil' und 'Boogeyman Boogie' Ende 2023, gab es ja kürzlich schon die Auskopplung zu 'Hand Of Death'. Mit 'Survival Of The Sickest' steht jetzt ein weiteres Video bereit.



Survival Of The Sickest







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFZhoPe2qtI





Hand Of Death







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sDRrty5w9o

