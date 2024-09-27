Neuer Song von SIGN OF THE JACKAL
27.09.2024 | 11:40
Die italienische Heavy Metal-Band SIGN OF THE JACKAL hat heute mit 'Buio Omega' einen weiteren Song ihres neuen Albums "Heavy Metal Survivors" vorgestellt, welches am 22. November via Dying Victims Productions erscheinen wird.
Buio Omega
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGYczh8stfs
Quelle:
Facebook Bandpage
Redakteur:
Stephan Lenze
Tags:
sign of the jackal buio omega heavy metal survivors dying victims productions
