NOVERIA: neues Video

Am 25. August 2023 erscheint via Scarlet Records "The Gates Of The Underworld", das neue Album von NOVERIA. Diesmal können wir uns 'Ascent' anhören.



Ascent







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSdfgcS8cTw



