NOVERIA: neues Video
18.08.2023 | 15:56
Am 25. August 2023 erscheint via Scarlet Records "The Gates Of The Underworld", das neue Album von NOVERIA. Diesmal können wir uns 'Ascent' anhören.
Ascent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSdfgcS8cTw
