NOVELISTS alles oder nichts

Die aus Frankreich stammende Metalcore-Truppe NOVELISTS hat von ihrem neuen Album "Coda" die Single 'All For Nothing' veröffentlicht und spendiert dem Song auch ein Video.

Aus dem Langspieler, welcher im hauseigenen Store derzeit als Vinyl vorbestellt werden kann, wurden bereits 'Coda' und 'k.O.' vorgestellt. Die Scheibe ist für den 16.05.2025 angekündigt.

"All For Nothing"

1 Say My Name

2 Coda

3 All For Nothing

4 Maldiciòn de la Bruja

5 In Heaven

6 Adam and Eve

7 Sleepless Nights

8 78 rue...

9 CRC

10 K.O.

NOVELISTS - All For Nothing (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qF24UojtJPc

Quelle: NOVELISTS Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: novelists coda all for nothing