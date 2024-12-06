NECROMANIAC mit Debütalbum
Neuer Black Death Metal kommt aus England, denn NECROMANIAC hat bekannt gegeben, dass ihr Debütalbum "Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable" am 13.01.2025 via Invictus Productions veröffentlicht wird. Mit über 48 Minuten Spieldauer versprcht die Scheibe auch den Fans einen umfangreichen Einblick in den Stil der Band zu geben.
"Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable"
1 Caput Draconis
2 Daemonomantia
3 Grave Mound Oath
4 Calling Forth the Shade
5 Great is the Thirst of the Restless Dead
6 Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
7 Conjuration of St. Cyprian
8 Swedenborg's Skull
9 Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
- Quelle:
- Invictus Productions Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- necromaniac
