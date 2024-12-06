NECROMANIAC mit Debütalbum

Neuer Black Death Metal kommt aus England, denn NECROMANIAC hat bekannt gegeben, dass ihr Debütalbum "Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable" am 13.01.2025 via Invictus Productions veröffentlicht wird. Mit über 48 Minuten Spieldauer versprcht die Scheibe auch den Fans einen umfangreichen Einblick in den Stil der Band zu geben.



"Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable"

1 Caput Draconis

2 Daemonomantia

3 Grave Mound Oath

4 Calling Forth the Shade

5 Great is the Thirst of the Restless Dead

6 Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)

7 Conjuration of St. Cyprian

8 Swedenborg's Skull

9 Necromancess / Cauda Draconis

Quelle: Invictus Productions Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: necromaniac