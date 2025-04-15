NASTYVILLE: Vorabauskopplung
Kommentieren
15.04.2025 | 22:42
Am 6. Juni soll das nächste Album "Rebirth" der italienischen Hardrockband NASTYVILLE erscheinen. Der Videoclip der ersten, digitalen Single 'Power To The People' ist seit heute online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqHNf5_ZqHU
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- nastyville rebirth power to the people
0 Kommentare