NASTYVILLE: Vorabauskopplung

Am 6. Juni soll das nächste Album "Rebirth" der italienischen Hardrockband NASTYVILLE erscheinen. Der Videoclip der ersten, digitalen Single 'Power To The People' ist seit heute online.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqHNf5_ZqHU

