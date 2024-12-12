MINDWARS: Neues Album

Die in Los Angeles ansässige Thrash-Metal-Band MINDWARS wird am 07.03.2025 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Das fünfte Studioalbum trägt den Namen "V" und wird via High Roller Records erscheinen.



Der erste Song 'Live To Die' ist auch schon herausgebracht worden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Stand Guard at the Gates of Your Mind

02. West of Nowhere

03. The Road to Madagascar

04. Chasing the Wind

05. Beneath the Trees

06. Live to Die

07. Crusaders

08. Source of Destruction

09. Into the Known

10. Vultures of the Eighth Wonder

11. The Logical Song (Supertramp Cover)



