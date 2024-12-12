MINDWARS: Neues Album "V" für März angekündigt
Die in Los Angeles ansässige Thrash-Metal-Band MINDWARS wird am 07.03.2025 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Das fünfte Studioalbum trägt den Namen "V" und wird via High Roller Records erscheinen.
Der erste Song 'Live To Die' ist auch schon herausgebracht worden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Stand Guard at the Gates of Your Mind
02. West of Nowhere
03. The Road to Madagascar
04. Chasing the Wind
05. Beneath the Trees
06. Live to Die
07. Crusaders
08. Source of Destruction
09. Into the Known
10. Vultures of the Eighth Wonder
11. The Logical Song (Supertramp Cover)
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- mindwars v neues album live to die high roller records thrash metal
