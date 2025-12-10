METAL DE FACTO kündigt "Land Of The Rising Sun Part II" für März 2026 an
Kommentieren
Finnlands Power-Metal-Titanen METAL DE FACTO setzen ihre epische Reise durch Japans Geschichte und Mythologie fort. Am 06.03.2026 erscheint mit "Land Of The Rising Sun Part II" das Nachfolgealbum ihres Debüts "Imperium Romanum" (2019).
Das Album kann ab dem 19.12.2025 vorbestellt werden. Zudem sind für 2026 bereits Live-Shows, Touren und Festivalauftritte in Planung.
- Quelle:
- Reaper Music
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- land of the rising sun part ii metal de facto
0 Kommentare