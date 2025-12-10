METAL DE FACTO kündigt

Finnlands Power-Metal-Titanen METAL DE FACTO setzen ihre epische Reise durch Japans Geschichte und Mythologie fort. Am 06.03.2026 erscheint mit "Land Of The Rising Sun  Part II" das Nachfolgealbum ihres Debüts "Imperium Romanum" (2019).



Das Album kann ab dem 19.12.2025 vorbestellt werden. Zudem sind für 2026 bereits Live-Shows, Touren und Festivalauftritte in Planung.

Quelle: Reaper Music Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: land of the rising sun part ii metal de facto