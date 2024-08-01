MC5 mit neuem Video

Heute veröffentlichen die Punk-Rock-Pioniere MC5 aus Detroit die Single 'Can't Be Found', feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson'. Dies ist nach 'Boys Who Play With Matches' die zweite Auskopplung aus ihrem kommenden Album "Heavy Lifting", das am 18. Oktober 2024 via earMUSIC erscheint.



earMUSIC wird die erste neue Musik von MC5 seit über 50 Jahren (nach "High Time" von 1971) einen Tag vor der Aufnahme der Band in die "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" veröffentlichen, wo MC5 den "Musical Excellence Award" erhalten wird.



"Heavy Lifting" wird auf CD, Vinyl und als digitaler Download erhältlich sein. Zusätzlich zum 13-Track-Album wird eine Bonus-Disc mit 2 CDs / 2 LPs veröffentlicht, die bisher unveröffentlichte Live-Aufnahmen von der MC50-Tournee aus dem Jahr 2018 enthält, die das 50-jährige Jubiläum des gefeierten Debütalbums "Kick Out the Jams" von MC5 aus dem Jahr 1969 feierte.



"Heavy Lifting" CD/Vinyl Trackliste:



01-Heavy Lifting, feat. Tom Morello

02-Barbarians At The Gate

03-Change, No Change

04-The Edge Of The Switchblade, feat. William Duvall & Slash

05-Black Boots, feat. Tim McIlrath

06-I Am The Fun (The Phoney)

07-Twenty-Five Miles

08-Because Of Your Car

09-Boys Who Play With Matches

10-Blind Eye, feat. Dennis Thompson

11-Can't Be Found, feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson

12-Blessed Release

13-Hit It Hard, feat. Joe Berry



Bonus CD/Vinyl Trackliste:



01-Ramblin' Rose

02-Kick Out The Jams

03-Come Together

04-Motor City Is Burning

05-Borderline

06-Gotta Keep Movin'

07-Future/Now

08-Poison

09-Shakin' Street

10-Sister Anne



Can't Be Found, feat. Dennis Thompson & Vernon Reid







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzCjHwl1w1I

