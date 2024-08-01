MC5 mit neuem Video
Kommentieren
Heute veröffentlichen die Punk-Rock-Pioniere MC5 aus Detroit die Single 'Can't Be Found', feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson'. Dies ist nach 'Boys Who Play With Matches' die zweite Auskopplung aus ihrem kommenden Album "Heavy Lifting", das am 18. Oktober 2024 via earMUSIC erscheint.
earMUSIC wird die erste neue Musik von MC5 seit über 50 Jahren (nach "High Time" von 1971) einen Tag vor der Aufnahme der Band in die "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" veröffentlichen, wo MC5 den "Musical Excellence Award" erhalten wird.
"Heavy Lifting" wird auf CD, Vinyl und als digitaler Download erhältlich sein. Zusätzlich zum 13-Track-Album wird eine Bonus-Disc mit 2 CDs / 2 LPs veröffentlicht, die bisher unveröffentlichte Live-Aufnahmen von der MC50-Tournee aus dem Jahr 2018 enthält, die das 50-jährige Jubiläum des gefeierten Debütalbums "Kick Out the Jams" von MC5 aus dem Jahr 1969 feierte.
"Heavy Lifting" CD/Vinyl Trackliste:
01-Heavy Lifting, feat. Tom Morello
02-Barbarians At The Gate
03-Change, No Change
04-The Edge Of The Switchblade, feat. William Duvall & Slash
05-Black Boots, feat. Tim McIlrath
06-I Am The Fun (The Phoney)
07-Twenty-Five Miles
08-Because Of Your Car
09-Boys Who Play With Matches
10-Blind Eye, feat. Dennis Thompson
11-Can't Be Found, feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson
12-Blessed Release
13-Hit It Hard, feat. Joe Berry
Bonus CD/Vinyl Trackliste:
01-Ramblin' Rose
02-Kick Out The Jams
03-Come Together
04-Motor City Is Burning
05-Borderline
06-Gotta Keep Movin'
07-Future/Now
08-Poison
09-Shakin' Street
10-Sister Anne
Can't Be Found, feat. Dennis Thompson & Vernon Reid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzCjHwl1w1I
- Quelle:
- Another Dimension
- Redakteur:
- Michael Vogt
- Tags:
- mc5 heavy lifting cant be found feat dennis thompson und vernon reid
0 Kommentare