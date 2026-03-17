LYNX im Inseluniversum
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17.03.2026 | 00:28
Und weil es so schön ist, das Ganze nochmal: 24. April, Dying Victims Productions, zweites Album!
Nun aber von den aus Gießen stammenden Heavy Hard Rockern LYNX. "Trinity Of Suns" heißt das kommende Werk und wir hören daraus das Stück 'Island Universe'.
Island Universe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8ozDtasEWk
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- lynx island universe trinity of suns dying victims productions
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