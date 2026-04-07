LORD OF THE LOST und die Tage unseres Lebens

Am 10. April 2026 erscheint via Napalm Records das Album-Trilogie-Finale, "OPVS NOIR Vol. 3" von LORD OF THE LOST. Mit 'The Days Of Our Lives' gibt es eine weitere Single.



The Days Of Our Lives







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFD9pyiEVO8

Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: lord of the lost opvs noir vol 3 the days of our lives