Erste Single von TRANSILVANIA
31.03.2025 | 11:54
Die österrichische Black/Thrash-Metal-Truppe TRANSILVANIA hat vor einigen Tagen die erste Singleauskopplung 'Hallow Of The Heir' des bald kommenden Langspielers veröffentlicht . Das dritte Album "Magia Posthum" wird dann im Laufe des Jahres bei Invictus Productions erscheinen.
Hallow Of The Heir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uvu_ZFZT4I
Quelle:
Facebook Bandpage
Redakteur:
Stephan Lenze
Tags:
transilvania hallow of the heir magia posthum invictus productions
