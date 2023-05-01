Eine weitere Hörprobe von PYREXIA
01.05.2023 | 22:11
Von der Death-Metal-Band PYREXIA aus den USA ist neu ein Textclip von 'Purging The Nemesis' online. Das Stück ist vom Album "System Of The Animal", das die Band zu 25-jährigen Jubiläum neu aufgenommen hat.
