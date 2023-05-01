Eine weitere Hörprobe von PYREXIA

Von der Death-Metal-Band PYREXIA aus den USA ist neu ein Textclip von 'Purging The Nemesis' online. Das Stück ist vom Album "System Of The Animal", das die Band zu 25-jährigen Jubiläum neu aufgenommen hat.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: pyrexia system of the animal system of the animal 25 purging the nemesis