DYSEMBLEM kündigt drittes Album "Buried by the Weight of Light" an
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Mit "Buried by the Weight of Light" möchte die Band DYSEMBLEM das dritte Kapitel der Bandgeschichte aufschlagen. Nach dem Debütalbum "Strength of Giants" (2016) und "Autotomy" (2019) kommt nun der nächste Langspieler am 27.04.2026. Unterstützt wird das Londoner Duo von Memento Mori.
"Buried by the Weight of Light" Trackliste:
01. Descent
02. Punishing Things
03. Graven Gardens
04. Treasures Of Terror
05. Excavation Nightmares
06. Under The Aegis Of Thunder
07. Chariots
DYSEMBLEM - Excavation Nightmares
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze34_5Z3NfA
- Quelle:
- DYSEMBLEM Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- dysemblem excavation nightmares buried by the weight of light
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