DYSEMBLEM kündigt drittes Album

Mit "Buried by the Weight of Light" möchte die Band DYSEMBLEM das dritte Kapitel der Bandgeschichte aufschlagen. Nach dem Debütalbum "Strength of Giants" (2016) und "Autotomy" (2019) kommt nun der nächste Langspieler am 27.04.2026. Unterstützt wird das Londoner Duo von Memento Mori.







"Buried by the Weight of Light" Trackliste:





01. Descent

02. Punishing Things

03. Graven Gardens

04. Treasures Of Terror

05. Excavation Nightmares

06. Under The Aegis Of Thunder

07. Chariots







DYSEMBLEM - Excavation Nightmares







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze34_5Z3NfA

Quelle: DYSEMBLEM Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: dysemblem excavation nightmares buried by the weight of light