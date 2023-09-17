DRACONICON: zweites Album der Powermetal-Newcomer
Die italienische Band DRACONICON konnte bei Inner Wound Recordings unterkommen und veröffentlicht am 17. November das zweite Album "Pestilence" auf CD, Vinyl und digital.
Hier gibt es mit dem Song 'Hersey' einen ersten Vorgeschmack!
"Pestilence" track listing:
01. Twisted Reflection
02. Heresy
03. Thorns
04. Pestilence
05. Theatre Of Sorrow
06. Circus Of The Dead
07. Drowned
08. Slumber Paralysis
09. Under The Weight Of Your Sin
10. Faust
Draconicon is:
Alex Moth - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Grym Hünter - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Simon Borgen - Violin, Backing Vocals
Philip Skrim - Bass
Arkanfel Lead Vocals
- http://www.innerwound.com/
Maik Englich
draconicon inner wound power metal symphonic metal
