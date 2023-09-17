DRACONICON: zweites Album der Powermetal-Newcomer

Die italienische Band DRACONICON konnte bei Inner Wound Recordings unterkommen und veröffentlicht am 17. November das zweite Album "Pestilence" auf CD, Vinyl und digital.

Hier gibt es mit dem Song 'Hersey' einen ersten Vorgeschmack!

"Pestilence" track listing:

01. Twisted Reflection

02. Heresy

03. Thorns

04. Pestilence

05. Theatre Of Sorrow

06. Circus Of The Dead

07. Drowned

08. Slumber Paralysis

09. Under The Weight Of Your Sin

10. Faust



Draconicon is:

Alex Moth - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Grym Hünter - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Simon Borgen - Violin, Backing Vocals

Philip Skrim - Bass

Arkanfel  Lead Vocals

