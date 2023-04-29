DEMOTIONAL: Lyric-Video zu 'Boiling Point'
Am 26. Mai 2023 erscheint über AFM Records eine Neu-Auflage des aktuellen Albums "Scandinavian Aftermath" der Melodic Metal-Band DEMOTIONAL. Jetzt gibt es daraus ein brandneues Lyric-Video zum Song 'Boiling Point'.
Hier die Trackliste zu "Scandinavian Aftermath":
01. Scandinavian Aftermath
02. Bärsärk
03. My Own Enemy
04. My Heart, feat. Matt Guillory & Jenny Fagerstrand
05. S.O.A.K
06. Cornered
07. All That I Knew
08. Young Wolves
09. Boiling Point
10. Typhoon
11. Northern Star
12. Fear Of Success
13. Don't Wake Me Up
14. Close Yet Far
15. Lost in This City
16. Everbound
Boiling Point
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0o1k7SayX0
Mona Miluski, All Noir/AFM Records
Hannelore Hämmer
demotional scandinavian aftermath boiling point
