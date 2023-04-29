DEMOTIONAL: Lyric-Video zu 'Boiling Point'

Am 26. Mai 2023 erscheint über AFM Records eine Neu-Auflage des aktuellen Albums "Scandinavian Aftermath" der Melodic Metal-Band DEMOTIONAL. Jetzt gibt es daraus ein brandneues Lyric-Video zum Song 'Boiling Point'.



Hier die Trackliste zu "Scandinavian Aftermath":



01. Scandinavian Aftermath

02. Bärsärk

03. My Own Enemy

04. My Heart, feat. Matt Guillory & Jenny Fagerstrand

05. S.O.A.K

06. Cornered

07. All That I Knew

08. Young Wolves

09. Boiling Point

10. Typhoon

11. Northern Star

12. Fear Of Success

13. Don't Wake Me Up

14. Close Yet Far

15. Lost in This City

16. Everbound



Boiling Point







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0o1k7SayX0



Quelle: Mona Miluski, All Noir/AFM Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: demotional scandinavian aftermath boiling point