CRYSTAL VIPER live-t

In Form von "The Live Quest" erscheint am 27. Juni über Listenable Records ein Live-Album aus dem Hause CRYSTAL VIPER.

Die Trackliste wurde auch schon veröffentlicht.

01. Return To Providence

02. Fever Of The Gods

03. The Silver Key

04. The Cult

05. Metal Nation

06. Night Of The Sin

07. The Witch Is Back

08. Still Alive

09. The Last Axeman