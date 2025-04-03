CRYSTAL VIPER live-t
Kommentieren
03.04.2025 | 21:51
01. Return To Providence
In Form von "The Live Quest" erscheint am 27. Juni über Listenable Records ein Live-Album aus dem Hause CRYSTAL VIPER.
Die Trackliste wurde auch schon veröffentlicht.
01. Return To Providence
02. Fever Of The Gods
03. The Silver Key
04. The Cult
05. Metal Nation
06. Night Of The Sin
07. The Witch Is Back
08. Still Alive
09. The Last Axeman
- Quelle:
- Listenable Records
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- crystal viper listenable records the live quest
0 Kommentare