CARDINALS FOLLY: Neues Album Live By The Sword"

Die finnische Doom-Metal-Band CARDINALS FOLLY veröffentlicht ihr sechstes Album "Live By The Sword" am 27. Oktober 2023 via Soulseller Record.



Live By The Sword Trackliste:



1. Life Eternal



2. Ride Or Die 666



3. Luciferian



4. Priesthood of Darkness



5. Innsmouth Royalty



6. Live By The Sword



7. Ludovico



8. Last Bastions Of Doom



Zwei Songs der Platte sind bereits als Single veröffentlicht. Ihr neuestes Lied "Last Bastions Of Doom" schrieb die Band, laut Promozettel, während der Pandemie und bezeichnet es als ihre eigene "Heavy Metal-Hymne".



Diese "Hymne" könnt ihr hier hören:

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPgFTbbkS80)





Das neue Album könnt ihr auf der Website des Plattenlabels direkt vorbestellen.