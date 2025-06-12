BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME kündigt neues Album

Die extreme-Proggies BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME veröffentlichen am 12.09.2025 das neue Album "The Blue Nowhere" auf dem neuen Label InsideOutMusic.

Den ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es in Form des Tracks 'Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FdXmAPM8u4

Die Tracklist von "The Blue Nowhere" liest sich wie folgt:

1. Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark

2. God Terror

4. Absent Thereafter

5. Pause

6. Door #3

7. Mirador Uncoil

8. Psychomanteum

9. Slow Paranoia

10. The Blue Nowhere

11. Beautifully Human

Vorbestellen kann man hier: https://www.betweentheburiedandme.com/

Zu guter letzt die ersten Tourdaten:

July 30 Istanbul, TR IF Performance Hall

July 31 Râşnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August 1 Budapest, HU Monolit Festival 2025

August 2 Wien, AT Szene

August 3 München, DE Free & Easy Festival

August 4 Berlin, DE Hole44

August 5 Katowice, PL Miçdzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe

August 6 - 7 Jaroměř, CZ Brutal Assault 2025

August 9 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Metal Festival

August 10 Utrecht, NL Pandora

August 11 Tilburg, NL 013 Next Stage

August 12 Köln, DE Luxor

August 14 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze

August 15 - 16 Compton Martin, UK ArcTanGent

August 17 Carhaix-Plouguer, FR Festival Motocultor





