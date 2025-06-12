BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME kündigt neues Album "The Blue Nowhere" an!
Die extreme-Proggies BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME veröffentlichen am 12.09.2025 das neue Album "The Blue Nowhere" auf dem neuen Label InsideOutMusic.
Den ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es in Form des Tracks 'Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FdXmAPM8u4
Die Tracklist von "The Blue Nowhere" liest sich wie folgt:
1. Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark
2. God Terror
4. Absent Thereafter
5. Pause
6. Door #3
7. Mirador Uncoil
8. Psychomanteum
9. Slow Paranoia
10. The Blue Nowhere
11. Beautifully Human
Vorbestellen kann man hier: https://www.betweentheburiedandme.com/
Zu guter letzt die ersten Tourdaten:
July 30 Istanbul, TR IF Performance Hall
July 31 Râşnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August 1 Budapest, HU Monolit Festival 2025
August 2 Wien, AT Szene
August 3 München, DE Free & Easy Festival
August 4 Berlin, DE Hole44
August 5 Katowice, PL Miçdzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe
August 6 - 7 Jaroměř, CZ Brutal Assault 2025
August 9 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Metal Festival
August 10 Utrecht, NL Pandora
August 11 Tilburg, NL 013 Next Stage
August 12 Köln, DE Luxor
August 14 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze
August 15 - 16 Compton Martin, UK ArcTanGent
August 17 Carhaix-Plouguer, FR Festival Motocultor
