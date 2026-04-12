BEHEMOTH stimmt auf das Mystic Festival 2026 ein

Im nordpolnischen Gdansk wird vom 03.06.2026 bis zum 06.06.2026 das größte polnische Metalfestival namens "Mystic Festival" stattfinden.

Wer die Liste der teilnehmendne Bands liest, wird einen Eindruck davon erhalten, was da los sein wird. Unter dem Video der polnischen Dark Metal - Veteranen BEHEMOTH, die das Stück dem Festival widmen, finden sich die Teilnehmerbands.

Ein paar wenige Kombi-Tickets scheint es noch zu geben.

Bandliste Mystic Festival 2026:

Megadeth, Behemoth, Black Label Society, Anthrax, Down, Mastodon, Electric Wizard, Saxon, Blood Incantation, Ice Nine Kills, Cavalera spielt Chaos A.D., Overkill, The Gathering spielt Mandylion, Carpenter Brut, Bloodywood, Corrosion Of Conformity, Decapitated, Death To All, Six Feet Under, Static-X, Scour, Marduk, Rotting Christ, Coroner, Kublai Khan TX, Forbidden, Thrown, Benediction, Septicflesh, Kanonenfieber, Grave, Unleashed, Evergrey, Pain, letlive., Frog Leap, Harakiri For The Sky, Eyehategod, Caskets, Primordial, Tides From Nebula, Gaahls Wyrd, Belphegor, Gatecreeper, Psychonaut, Frontside, Djerv, Fulci, Eihwar, Priest, Severe Torture, Shining, Soilent Green, Carach Angren, Bölzer, Black Tusk, Today Is the Day, Acid King, Seth, Blackgold, Allt, Vianova, A.A. Williams, Der Weg Einer Freiheit, Avralize, Neptunian Maximalism, Neckbreakker, Truckfighters, Escuela Grind, Disharmonic Orchestra, Winterfylleth, Martyrdöd, Damnation, Yoth Iria, Monkey3, Zetra, Hulder, Blood Vulture, Youth Code, Arð, Hostia, Czerń, Noctem, Ciśnienie, Quantum Trio, Kent Osborne, Return To Dust, Master Boot Record, Embryonic Autopsy, Knife Bride, Dola, H.EXE und Wønder: Games x Anime Show.