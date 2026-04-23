A.A.WILLIAMS in vergifteter Atmosphäre

Die Londonerin wird am 05.06.2026 das neue Album "Solstice" veröffentlichen. Jetzt schon gibt es das Stück 'Poison', welches die dunkle Frau wie folgt beschreibt:

"'Poison' is a song of learning not to fear freedom. Restraints slowly melt away, you push yourself, you long for more. Recklessness begins to consume reason, limitations are forgotten, euphoria and self-sabotage look like one and the same. Desperate to satisfy the craving you torch everything you've built. As the old world crumbles, and you rise, unafraid."