AT THE GATES kündigt neues Album "The Ghost Of A Future Dead" an!
Kurz nachdem der neue Track 'The Fever Mask' veröffentlicht wurde, macht es AT THE GATES offiziell: das neue Album "The Ghost Of A Future Dead" wird am 24.04.2026 via Century Media veröffentlicht und hat folgende Tracklist:
1. The Fever Mask (03:12)
2. The Dissonant Void (02:47)
3. Det Oerhörda (03:35)
4. A Ritual of Waste (03:35)
5. In Dark Distortion (03:50)
6. Of Interstellar Death (03:45)
7. Tomb of Heaven (03:53)
8. Parasitical Hive (04:34)
9. The Unfathomable (04:07)
10. The Phantom Gospel (02:44)
11. Förgängligheten (02:41)
12. Black Hole Emission (03:39)
Zu 'The Fever Mask' gibt es nun auch ein Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEpFYm-S8qk
