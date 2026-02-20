AT THE GATES kündigt neues Album

Kurz nachdem der neue Track 'The Fever Mask' veröffentlicht wurde, macht es AT THE GATES offiziell: das neue Album "The Ghost Of A Future Dead" wird am 24.04.2026 via Century Media veröffentlicht und hat folgende Tracklist:

1. The Fever Mask (03:12)

2. The Dissonant Void (02:47)

3. Det Oerhörda (03:35)

4. A Ritual of Waste (03:35)

5. In Dark Distortion (03:50)

6. Of Interstellar Death (03:45)

7. Tomb of Heaven (03:53)

8. Parasitical Hive (04:34)

9. The Unfathomable (04:07)

10. The Phantom Gospel (02:44)

11. Förgängligheten (02:41)

12. Black Hole Emission (03:39)

Zu 'The Fever Mask' gibt es nun auch ein Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEpFYm-S8qk