APOCALYPTICA: nächster Song vom neuen Live-Album

Mit 'Cohkka / Cortège' zeigt APOCALYPTICA einen weiteren Song vom zukünftigen Live-Album. "Live in Helsinki St. John's Church" wird am 17. November 2023 auf allen Download- und Streaming-Plattformen, sowie auf Vinyl und CD veröffentlicht.



'Cohkka' und 'Cortège' stammen übrigens vom 2003er Album "Reflections".



Cohkka / Cortège (Live in Helsinki - St. Johns Church)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3N3v_wn_4M

Quelle: Apocalyptica Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: apocalyptica live in helsinki st johns church cohkka cortge