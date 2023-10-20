APOCALYPTICA: nächster Song vom neuen Live-Album
20.10.2023 | 17:54
Mit 'Cohkka / Cortège' zeigt APOCALYPTICA einen weiteren Song vom zukünftigen Live-Album. "Live in Helsinki St. John's Church" wird am 17. November 2023 auf allen Download- und Streaming-Plattformen, sowie auf Vinyl und CD veröffentlicht.
'Cohkka' und 'Cortège' stammen übrigens vom 2003er Album "Reflections".
Cohkka / Cortège (Live in Helsinki - St. Johns Church)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3N3v_wn_4M
