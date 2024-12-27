AITHEER: Album im Februar
27.12.2024 | 22:11
Die finnische Avantgarde-Band AITHEER kündigt für den 21. Februar ihr neues Album "The Serpent" an. Ein Audioclip des Titelstücks ist seit kurzem online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOz76T4xOWA
