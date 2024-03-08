ACOD: Neuer Song 'The Son of a God: The Heir of Divine Blood' veröffentlicht

Die französische Black-Metal-Band ACOD hat mit 'The Son Of A God: The Heir Of Divine Blood' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Er stammt vom neuen Album "Versets Noirs" und wird am 26.04.2024 via Hammerheart Records erscheinen.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Habentis Maleficia

2. The Son Of A God (The Heir Of Divine Blood)

3. A Thousand Lives in a Second

4. May This World Burn

5. Black Trip (Samael cover)



Das Album des Duos kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



