ACOD: Neuer Song 'The Son of a God: The Heir of Divine Blood' veröffentlicht
08.03.2024 | 21:15
Die französische Black-Metal-Band ACOD hat mit 'The Son Of A God: The Heir Of Divine Blood' einen neuen Song veröffentlicht. Er stammt vom neuen Album "Versets Noirs" und wird am 26.04.2024 via Hammerheart Records erscheinen.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Habentis Maleficia
2. The Son Of A God (The Heir Of Divine Blood)
3. A Thousand Lives in a Second
4. May This World Burn
5. Black Trip (Samael cover)
Das Album des Duos kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
