1349 mit neuem Vorab-Track

Die norwegischen Black Metaller 1349 werden ihr achtes Album "The Wolf And The King" am 4. Oktober über Season Of Mist veröffentlichen. Dazu hat die Band jetzt eine neue Single namens 'Shadow Point' zusammen mit einem eindringlichen Performance-Video veröffentlicht. Der Clip wurde von Claudio Marino gedreht und von Artax Film produziert. Das neue Album wurde von Jarrett Prichard gemastert und von Prichard und 1349-Frontmann Ravn im New Constellation R.M.P. produziert und gemischt.

'Shadow Point'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOvnBpRIwfs