CONCEPTION: Re-Releases im Anmarsch
Mit "The Last Sunset", "Parallel Minds", "In Your Multitude" & "Flow" werden die ersten vier CONCEPTION-Alben über Noise Records wiederveeröffentlicht.
Alle Alben erscheinen damit erstmals auf Vinyl, remastered und mit neuen, bisher unveröffentlichten Tracks.
"The Last Sunset"
01. Prevision / 02. Building a Force / 03. War of Hate / 04. Bowed Down With Sorrow / 05. Fairy's Dance / 06. Another World / 07. Elegy / 08. The Last Sunset / 09. Live to Survive / 10. Among the Gods
Bonus-Tracks:
Midnight Sun (Demo)
Bound to Suffer (Demo)
By Dawn's Early Night (Demo)
"Parallel Minds"
01. Water Confines / 02. Roll the Fire / 03. And I Close My Eyes / 04. Silent Crying / 05. Parallel Minds / 06. Silver Shine / 07. My Decision / 08. The Promiser / 09. Wolf's Lair / 10. Soliloquy
Bonus-Tracks:
Silent Crying (Demo)
Roll the Fire (Live)
Parallel Minds (Live)
"In Your Multitude"
01. Under a Mourning Star / 02. Missionary Man / 03. Retrospect / 04. Guilt / 05. Sanctuary / 06. A Million Gods / 07. Some Wounds / 08. Carnal Comprehension / 09. Solar Serpent / 10. In Your Multitude
Bonus-Tracks:
Move Closer (Demo)
In Your Multitude (Demo)
"Flow"
01. Gethsemane / 02. Angel (Come Walk With Me) / 03. A Virtual Lovestory / 04. Flow / 05. Cry / 06. Reach Out / 07. Tell Me When I'm Gone / 08. Hold On / 09. Cardinal Sin / 10. Would It Be the Same
Bonus-Tracks:
Cry (Demo)
Hand on Heart
Sundance
