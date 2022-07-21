CONCEPTION: Re-Releases im Anmarsch

Mit "The Last Sunset", "Parallel Minds", "In Your Multitude" & "Flow" werden die ersten vier CONCEPTION-Alben über Noise Records wiederveeröffentlicht.

Alle Alben erscheinen damit erstmals auf Vinyl, remastered und mit neuen, bisher unveröffentlichten Tracks.

"The Last Sunset"

01. Prevision / 02. Building a Force / 03. War of Hate / 04. Bowed Down With Sorrow / 05. Fairy's Dance / 06. Another World / 07. Elegy / 08. The Last Sunset / 09. Live to Survive / 10. Among the Gods



Bonus-Tracks:

Midnight Sun (Demo)

Bound to Suffer (Demo)

By Dawn's Early Night (Demo)

"Parallel Minds"



01. Water Confines / 02. Roll the Fire / 03. And I Close My Eyes / 04. Silent Crying / 05. Parallel Minds / 06. Silver Shine / 07. My Decision / 08. The Promiser / 09. Wolf's Lair / 10. Soliloquy



Bonus-Tracks:

Silent Crying (Demo)

Roll the Fire (Live)

Parallel Minds (Live)

"In Your Multitude"



01. Under a Mourning Star / 02. Missionary Man / 03. Retrospect / 04. Guilt / 05. Sanctuary / 06. A Million Gods / 07. Some Wounds / 08. Carnal Comprehension / 09. Solar Serpent / 10. In Your Multitude



Bonus-Tracks:

Move Closer (Demo)

In Your Multitude (Demo)

"Flow"



01. Gethsemane / 02. Angel (Come Walk With Me) / 03. A Virtual Lovestory / 04. Flow / 05. Cry / 06. Reach Out / 07. Tell Me When I'm Gone / 08. Hold On / 09. Cardinal Sin / 10. Would It Be the Same



Bonus-Tracks:

Cry (Demo)

Hand on Heart

Sundance